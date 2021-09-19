Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.