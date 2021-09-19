Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

