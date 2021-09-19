Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 236.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 122,261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

