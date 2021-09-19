Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 282,895 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.