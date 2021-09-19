Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 355.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $84.97.

