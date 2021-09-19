Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $569.15 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

