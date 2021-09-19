Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

RIO opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

