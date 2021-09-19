Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2,919.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after buying an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,863,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $423.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

