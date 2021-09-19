Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.65 Million in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of The ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

