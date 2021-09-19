Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,916 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

