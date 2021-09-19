Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,792 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after buying an additional 477,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,949,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 184,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,764,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 107,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

