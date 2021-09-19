Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 89,559 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

