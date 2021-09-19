Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

