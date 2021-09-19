Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

