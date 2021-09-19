Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,357 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 999,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

