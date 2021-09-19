Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,884 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

