Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

