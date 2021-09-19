Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

