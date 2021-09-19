Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.