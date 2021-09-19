Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

