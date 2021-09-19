Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.29.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $466.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.92. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

