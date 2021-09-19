Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 136,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,774,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

