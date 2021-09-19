Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,505,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

