RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of RPT Realty worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 21.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

