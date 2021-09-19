Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 60,038 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 139.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.73. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

