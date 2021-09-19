Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,438,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.54% of Rockwell Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

