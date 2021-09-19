Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 100,484 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 519.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of KVH Industries worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $466,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVHI stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $108,004. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

