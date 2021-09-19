Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 24,980 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $62,985,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tata Motors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.