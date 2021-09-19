Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

ENTA opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

