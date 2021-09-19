Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $1,439,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.3% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,352 shares of company stock worth $707,764 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

