Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

