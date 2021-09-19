Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

