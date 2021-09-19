Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOSL opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

