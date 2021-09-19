Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

GPK opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

