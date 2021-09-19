Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.22 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

