Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $30.96 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.