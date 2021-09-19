Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 489,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

