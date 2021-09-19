Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

