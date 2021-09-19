Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 330.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

