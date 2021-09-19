Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $12,805,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,526,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 953,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 61.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,190,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 829,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.05 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.