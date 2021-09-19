Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $13,375,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 991,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 287,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.09 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

