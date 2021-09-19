Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,300.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,727. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

