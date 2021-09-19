Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.