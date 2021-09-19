Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Chimerix worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $547.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

