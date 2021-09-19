Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

