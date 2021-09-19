Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.