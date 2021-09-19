Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of HC2 worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HC2 during the first quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 116,565 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 27,725 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $110,622.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,648.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 184,601 shares of company stock valued at $728,806. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCHC opened at $3.68 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

