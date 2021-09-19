Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 107,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.