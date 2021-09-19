Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $12.94 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

