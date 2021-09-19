Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

