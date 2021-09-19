Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

